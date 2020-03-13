Vigo Co Sheriff's office honors deputies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The men and women who protect our community every day are being honored for their service.
It was the first-ever Vigo County Sheriff's Office Recognition and Commendation Dinner.
Thursday, Vigo County deputies received awards. They included the Norman L. Lowery Award, which went to Chuck Hilton. This was presented by Sheriff John Plasse in recognition of First Financial Bank's president and CEO, Norman Lowery.
They also gave awards for retirees including former sheriff, Greg Ewing, Nancy Morgan, and Tim Osburn.
Plasse says it's nice to recognize those who've spent so much time to make the county a safer place.
"To see them get recognized for things that go above and beyond is really a good thing. It shows them that they're appreciated. It's also nice when the community can see that too," Plasse said.
News 10's Jon Swaner emceed the award ceremony.
