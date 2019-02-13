Vigo Co Sheriff's Office asking for help in theft of car wheels

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify the suspects in a recent theft of tires & rims from Dorsett Automotive in Southern Vigo County according to their Facebook page.
These tires were removed from this 2017 Nissan Altima.
If you have any information call crime stoppers (812-238-STOP) or Det Newman @ 812-462-3226.
