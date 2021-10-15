Vigo Co Sheriff visits D.C. to honor officers

WASHINGTON D.C (WTHI) - The nation is honoring officers of our law enforcement.

Washington D.C. is hosting departments from around the country to remember fallen officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse attended a candlelight vigil honoring the fallen.

The vigil normally takes place in May, but this year it's happening this month to make sure people could attend in person.

Terre Haute has had two names added to that list in years past. Officer Brent Long in 2011 and Officer Rob Pitts in 2018. Officer Greg Ferency will be added to next year's ceremony.

He was shot and killed earlier this year.