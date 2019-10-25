Vigo Co. Sheriff talks Halloween Safety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is just a few days away, and local sheriff's deputies already have plans to keep your kids safe.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse spoke with News 10 Friday.

He said there will be extra deputies out for Trick or Treating in Vigo County. He said common sense approaches are the best ways to protect your kids.

They include making sure they're not alone, dressing them in bright costumes, and visiting houses you trust.

Plasse recommends parents visit the sex offender registry before planning their trick or treating route.

"If you know where you're going to be, you can check that sex offender registry and maybe avoid that residence if you're concerned about that," Plasse said.