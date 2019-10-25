Clear

Vigo Co. Sheriff talks Halloween Safety

Halloween is just a few days away, and local sheriff's deputies already have plans to keep your kids safe.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is just a few days away, and local sheriff's deputies already have plans to keep your kids safe.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse spoke with News 10 Friday.

He said there will be extra deputies out for Trick or Treating in Vigo County. He said common sense approaches are the best ways to protect your kids.

They include making sure they're not alone, dressing them in bright costumes, and visiting houses you trust.

Plasse recommends parents visit the sex offender registry before planning their trick or treating route.

"If you know where you're going to be, you can check that sex offender registry and maybe avoid that residence if you're concerned about that," Plasse said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Cool with weekend rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute car seat clinic works to make sure seats are installed properly

Image

Non-partisan Vote Vigo searches for volunteers ahead of the election

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Breast milk donation drive happening Monday

Image

Vigo County set to start Saturday hours for early voting centers

Image

Rosedale receives third Community Crossing grant

Image

How to get your pets ready ahead of Halloween

Image

Vigo County School Corporation sends a letter home to parents addressing bed bug rumors at North

Image

'It's heartbreaking really...' Local businesses grand opening is destroyed after a massive fire

Image

Police continue to search for suspect in Friday morning downtown burglary

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week