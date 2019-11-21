Vigo County sheriff's deputy on a mission after multiple fatal crashes involving teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A year of fatal accidents involving teens has local police and other officials fed up.

Nine teens have died in automobile crashes in the Wabash Valley in the past 12 months. Speeding is to blame for seven of those deaths.

Now, they're pleading with parents to stay connected.

Sgt. John Newman with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office has worked some of those crashes.

"Because I do.. have a child about their age, so it does kind of remind you what can happen to children. It's pretty much like pure chaos. You've got five teens in a car... parts scattered all over... debris scattered everywhere, and you've got a teenager trapped in the car," Newman said.

February 14, 2019: Jenna Perrelle

One of those crashes involved Jenna Perrelle. She was a student at Terre Haute South. She was in a truck with four others. The driver was speeding and lost control. Newman was there to respond.

"It's rough. It's very rough. You just have to find ways to not think about it," Newman said.

He said it was a combination of speed inexperience that caused the crash.

"There's no need to go that fast in a vehicle, and especially with kids being new drivers, it's a bad combination," Newman said.

It's a crash that sent shock waves through the community. Newman called it one of the worst he'd seen until another happened three months later.

July 3, 2019: Mason Kiger and Robert Clouse

In July News 10 reported a crash where two teens died when their car slammed into a tree on French Drive in Vigo County.

Mason Kiger and Robert Clouse died in that crash. Another was severely injured. They were also students at Terre Haute South, and again speed was a factor.

Newman was one of the first to show up to this crash as well.

"You're taking photographs of basically kids you know that's been trapped in a vehicle or things like that. You know, you change your approach a little bit, but you still have to work the scene," Newman said.

Newman said the images won't go away, but he hopes the trend of teens speeding will. It's the reason. he invited us to Absolute Towing in Terre Haute to show us what's left of the vehicles in those crashes.

Spreading Awareness

He's been working with victims' parents, social workers, and law enforcement on a special project, spreading awareness. They want people to see those vehicles, barely recognizable. They are gruesome reminders of the real price of speeding.

"It's one thing if it's a 90-year-old hospice patient responding to their residence, but it's an entirely different thing if it's a 15...16-year-old kid who has their life ahead of them, and you know their life is cut tragic by speed," Newman said.

Newman said the real pain is with the families who lose it all in these crashes.

"I can still hear the screams of the moms. The last time I delivered the news... it's a scream you'll never forget," Newman said.

It's the reason Newman wants parents to stay diligent over their kids, and for kids to think twice.

"I'd rather face a man with a gun than to have to deliver news to a parent that their child died," Newman said.

It's why he's saying, doing, and showing what he has to, to drive the message home.

"Know what your kids are doing. Know how they're driving their car... I don't want to be the one standing on your doorstep and delivering the news your child's not here anymore," Newman said.

Newman says one way parents can get involved is through the Life 360 app. It allows parents to know where their kids are at all times.

It even tells you which direction they're traveling, and how fast they're going. It's available on Itunes and Android and it's completely free.