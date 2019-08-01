Clear

Vigo Co. Schools Supt. looks to inspire young leaders

Dr. Rob Haworth spoke to the Terre Haute Young Leaders. It's a group under the leadership of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The head of Vigo County's school district is trying to inspire young leaders.

Dr. Rob Haworth did so Thursday by speaking to the Terre Haute young leaders. It's a group under the leadership of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

There was a special meeting at Clabber Girl in Terre Haute. Dr. Haworth spoke about Vigo County School business. He stressed the differences between management and leadership. He says there are a lot of parallels between running a business and a school system.

"We're trying to get out in front of our community... talk about the great things that are happening in our schools... talk about the challenges," Dr. Haworth said.

Vigo County students head back to class next week.

