Vigo Co. Health Department hosting drive-thru COVID clinic at fairgrounds

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is teaming up with the State Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 services to people in the Wabash Valley.

The agencies have a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

They are giving the COVID vaccines and tests at no cost.

They are at the fairgrounds on September 13, 14, and 15 from noon to 8 pm.

If you can't make it to the fairgrounds, you can schedule a vaccine closer to you at these links.

In Indiana, click here

In Illinois, click here