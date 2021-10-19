Vigo Co. Commissioners throw their support behind Hard Rock casino proposal; here's why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have shown public support for Hard Rock's bid to operate a casino in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday morning, the commissioners approved a resolution of support. That's regarding the bid from HR Terre Haute LLC to operate a casino in Vigo County.

HR Terre Haute LLC is Hard Rock's bid for the casino. Local businessman Greg Gibson is a minority owner.

Commissioners also approved a local development agreement with Hard Rock. They told us the agreement is similar to the one previously signed.

Having Greg Gibson involved in the casino's operation is why one commissioner supports Hard Rock's bid.

"We support Greg; we support Greg's investments in this community. We support what Greg will do further in this community. Having those local ties means a lot to us, and that's why we decided to go with Hard Rock," Commissioner Chris Switzer said.

Switzer said Hard Rock has promised to use local labor to build the casino if selected.

Tuesday's actions at the meeting will allow Hard Rock to break ground if they are selected for the license.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is expected to make a final decision at a November 17 meeting.

There are three other applicants who have applied.