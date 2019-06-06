Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

People can bowl this month and give back to Vigo County students at the same time through a series of fundraising nights.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People can bowl this month and give back to Vigo County students at the same time through a series of fundraising nights.

Vigo Bowl in Terre Haute is using Tuesdays and Thursdays in the month of June as a way to give back to the community.

The owners of Vigo Bowl are donating money collected to the Vigo County School Corporation’s backpack program. The program gives students food to take home on the weekends and during school breaks.

The owners hope to see a lot of people supporting the cause. They say it’s a great way to have some family fun while helping students in need.

Bowling is open from 4:00pm until 10:00pm. The cost is $5.00 per person, which includes shoe rental and two games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

Image

Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

Image

Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

Image

Former YMCA property to stay empty

Image

Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss

Image

'Hit and Giggle' golf outing raises money to help local charities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle