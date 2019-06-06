Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People can bowl this month and give back to Vigo County students at the same time through a series of fundraising nights.

Vigo Bowl in Terre Haute is using Tuesdays and Thursdays in the month of June as a way to give back to the community.

The owners of Vigo Bowl are donating money collected to the Vigo County School Corporation’s backpack program. The program gives students food to take home on the weekends and during school breaks.

The owners hope to see a lot of people supporting the cause. They say it’s a great way to have some family fun while helping students in need.

Bowling is open from 4:00pm until 10:00pm. The cost is $5.00 per person, which includes shoe rental and two games.