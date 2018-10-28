Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the country are reacting this weekend after a gunman killed eleven people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor shared her condolences on Twitter. She says in part, "Let's resolve to stand up against all evil."

Eva Kor created the CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute and is well known for her personal story and journey to forgive the Nazis who enslaved and tortured her.

A Terre Haute Business is calling for healing. Oy Vey Bakery & Deli posted support for the Jewish community on its Facebook page. The Jewish family business is located in Terre Haute.

The post expresses devastation over the shooting in Pittsburgh but goes on to say, "Let us heal the world."

A group plans to spread that message of healing through a vigil in Terre Haute Monday.

A Stand Against Hate Candle Light Vigil is set for 6:30pm outside the Vigo County Courthouse.

A group called Wabash Valley in Solidarity is organizing the vigil. All are encouraged to come out and support the Jewish community. Candles will be provided.