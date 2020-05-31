Vigil held for teen killed in weekend car crash

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West vigo teen is dead after an overnight accident.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Robbie Killebrew died in an accident after hitting a tree head on.

It happened around 1 o'clock Sunday morning near Shelburn Place.

That's in western Vigo county.

On Sunday night, friends, family and the community all came together to remember a life taken too soon.

There was a prayer vigil at West Vigo High School.

Those there wrote cards for the family and lit candles in Killebrew's memory.

Students and teachers also shared kind words and memories.

They said killebrew was an active member of the drama department and will be greatley missed.

"He was instramental in the drama department at West Vigo. Just a joyus young man to have in class. Very creative individual. Vreative in his thoughts and the way he expressed himself," said Jim Kendall.

There will also be counseling services available for students and staff who may need it.

These services will be held virtually and on the lawn at West Vigo High School.

This is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Monday.