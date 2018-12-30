North Central school says they'll help grieving family and friends any way they can

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) -- School counselors are helping students cope with the tragic loss of 3 classmates at North Central High School.

"There are no words that I'll be able to say to families that are going to make it any easier," Ryan Gilman, a school counselor said. "We plan on doing everything we can."

The Northeast School corporation organized a vigil Sunday afternoon so families and friends could gather to remember 3 young lives taken in the accident.

It took place inside the North Central High School gym.

Friends and family shared stores and memories of the 3 victims.

Counselors say the counseling staff wants everyone to know they're here for them and they're not alone.

"Having some kind of commonplace to open up. You know, they grieve together, they grieve in their own way," Gilman said. "But they're all together which I think is important."

Students return to school Thursday.

School counselors and counselors from the Hamilton Center will be there to help students and staff during the difficult time.