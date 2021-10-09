Vietnam Veterans reflect back on there time at war

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum held a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation day in Vincennes! This was all in an effort to promote brotherhood!

At the Indiana Military Museum, several veterans were in attendance, all to reflect on their experience in the Vietnam War. People got to take flight in a Vietnam War Huey helicopter. Sergeant Sammy Davis a medal of honor recipient was in attendance. He says it's important to honor veterans.

"Some of our veterans get to feeling like well and if we can get them to come out to events like this all of a sudden you realize they remember the brotherhood that the military brings with us in our hearts. It's just a family so we come for a family reunion."

The event offered history exhibits.. battle scenarios and so much more. Vietnam Veteran Gordon Russell says the event stirred up some emotions for him. It was his first time riding in the Huey since he was in the service.

"And I was in the first air-cab division and that's the way we got around was in the helicopter. We made air assault the first 45 days we made 30. So I received an air medal for being up in the helicopter. Like I said it just kinda brought back some memories. Good and bad."

Russell was only 19-years-old when he got into the service. He says he was in Vietnam for 365 days. He reflected on his time at war.

"We made beach assault it was supposed to been the first beach assault the army made. I wasn't really impressed with it cause when we got out on the beach enemy fire but there was no place to go but in the sand but if I had to do it again I would do it again."

Sgt. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic efforts in the Vietnam War, but he says that doesn't make him fearless.

"It says valor on it. I'm 75-years-old and I'm still afraid of the dark I'm not a brave man. What it means to me is love.

If you would like to learn more about military history, you are encouraged to check out the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.