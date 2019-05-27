Vietnam Veteran reflects on what memorial day means for him

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year a lot of people look forward to memorial day weekend. It means warmer weather and summer.

For Lloyd Boston, a Vietnam veteran, it's different.

"It's a sad day," Boston said. "It's a hard day."

For Boston, this day means remembering those he fought alongside who died while serving.

Many people believe that memorial day is about honoring everyone who served, but the holiday is especially meant to honor the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Military.

It's a day many people use to visit cemeteries or memorials to pay their respects.

"You have all these graves that got to be flagged. We do that, American Legion and VFW, all of them flag graves. It's an honor," Boston said.

As Boston and I sat in the back room of the Terre Haute VFW post 972 we were surrounded by uniforms from all the branches of the military, artifacts from wars throughout the years, and most importantly, pictures of some men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Boston said this is what memorial day should be all about.

"It's history it's all history, everything and I think there should be more. A better day to have more responsibility or more appreciation for this day. It's everything," he said.

Memorial Day observances have been traced all the way back to the civil war.