Vietnam Veteran Receives Once in a Lifetime Gift

SPENCER, Ind. (WTHI) - The Stand Up and Play Foundation has touched the life of a local veteran with a special gift. Many gathered at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Spencer, Indiana to witness the presentation.

The foundation's goal is to give as many people as possible the gift of standing up and staying active. For Dan Hale, that's the best gift he could have ever asked for.

Dan Hale served in Vietnam from 1974-1979. A double amputee with a bad hip, he's no longer able to stand by himself. That's when the Stand Up and Play Foundation stepped in. Partnering with Hardee's, they gave Hale a $30,000 grand for a Paramobile. It's a wheelchair that can allow him to stay active and do what he loves--like golfing.

"Before all this happened, I was out here everyday either on the range or playing," Hale said, "It's going to change my life because I haven't been able to play golf in at least five years and now I can play golf and be better at fishing and so forth."

The Stand Up and Play Foundation hosts fundraisers to fund their mission and every dollar goes to the cause. Nationwide, they have given 46 Paramobiles away this year.

Founder Anthony Netto says their goal is to give people like Hale the opportunity to keep doing the things they love and pay it forward. "It gives you that safety as well as the fun of enjoying a sport whether it's golf or fishing or archery," Netto said, "Dan also said wow, I can actually help my fellow locals who might want to share my luck."

Hale says he's extremely thankful for this special gift. He's already anxious to get going again. "It's everything. It's going to be unbelievable," Hale said, "My wife keeps bugging me about getting out of the house. Well, good luck seeing me at home!"

Hale was also given a set of golf clubs and a free membership to Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Before he was awarded this gift, Hale said he would sit at home in front of the computer all day. Now, you just might see him on the golf course.