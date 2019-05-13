Video of local teen posing before prom goes viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prom is normally a memorable time for high school students and one local teen is sharing her fun with people all around the country.

18-year-old DaLivian Dorsey is a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. She attended Terre Haute North's prom in April. Her parents encouraged her to give them some poses before heading off to the dance in a limo and she didn't disappoint.

Her sassy strutting for the camera was posted on Facebook earlier this month. It's been viewed more than one million times by people near and far. Her family was surprised to watch the video go viral. Her mother says "Livi" has Down Syndrome and is a local celebrity who loves to have fun.