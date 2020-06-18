Victory for LGBTQ community, reaction from those living in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's another step in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

Earlier this week, the US supreme court ruled in favor of protecting rights within the workplace.

The ruling makes sure that an individual can't be fired or turned down for a job based off of their sexual orientation.

In a sweeping 6 to 3 decision, the supreme court determined that the civil rights act of 1964 applies to millions of gay and transgender workers in the United States,

News 10 reached out to people living in the Wabash Valley to learn more about their thoughts on the decision.

Bonnie Wilson, who's been happily married to her wife for the past 10 years, tells us it's a victory for the LGBTQ community.

But argues that no matter your sexual orientation or race, everyone should be treated with the same amount of respect.

"If you're hired to do a job and you're doing the job that should be enough... having to be protected by the law because of who you are... that's just ludicrous to me," said Wilson.

Nate Williams also chimed in on the conversation.

Wilson says he believes America is sensitive right now and this is a time where we should be coming together, rather than dividing.

"We've come so far and even though we have so much more work to do as a country, the only way it's going to get done is by us coming together and there's such division between the American people right now and adding something like that divides us even more," said Williams.