Victim identified in overnight Terre Haute house fire, cause of death ruled as heart disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the identity of the person killed in an overnight Terre Haute house fire.

According to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos, the victim was identified as 76-year-old Vernon Matlock.

The fire happened in front of a home at 2945 Fort Harrison.

Officials told News 10 the fire started when Matlock was smoking next to an oxygen tank.

As the fire spread, Matlock told his daughter to go get water to put the fire out, but when she returned, the fire had already spread

She left the house to go get help.

According to Amos, Matlock had a heart attack during the fire. His cause of death was ruled as heart disease.

The daughter did not suffer any injuries.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says this is an important reminder that oxygen is very flammable.

"We've had cases like this in the past where somebody for whatever reason feels they need to smoke with their oxygen on. It's very flammable and this person died from smoking," Fisher said.