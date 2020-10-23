Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

FORT WANE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of Hoosiers made their way to the Fort Wayne Aero Center Thursday afternoon, all to see Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence stopped in Fort Wayne campaigning for President Trump and himself ahead of the election and was introduced and championed by Congressman Jim Banks and Governor Eric Holcomb.

For those who waited hours to see the Vice President, Ashley Martin says it's the camaraderie the President and VP share that makes them great.

"There's hate on both sides and looking at what President Trump and Mike Pence have had to go through, seeing this support is great," says Martin.

Many were from Allen County, including Nathaniel Mervar, but others drove from all over the Northeast Indiana region, including some from out of state.

Mervar says for young voters, it's all about the policies.

"You got to look at issues and values and that's what's going to determine what's going to happen," says Nathaniel Mervar. "Look at policies and what they're supporting."

Pence spoke adamantly about the work Republicans have done to rebuild the economy and strengthen the military while calling out Democrats.

Pence says they want to raise taxes, healthcare premiums and defund the military, which he says can't happen.

"We're going to re-elect Donald Trump for four more years."