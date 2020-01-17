Vets warn about letting your pets play in flooded areas or other standing water

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Flooding continues to be a concern for parts of the Wabash Valley.

Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets don't play in that water.

That's because standing water like flooded areas and puddles can grow bacteria and parasites. That can make your pets sick.

Bacterial infections in the skin, diarrhea, and vomiting are some of the signs that your pet has gotten sick. Experts say the illnesses are treatable...but they are a threat to the whole family.

"There are other things that can also be in the water. Leptospirosis. It's something that we constantly vaccinate our dogs for. That and the giardia can be transmitted to humans. So it becomes a problem not only for our pets but also for us," Dr. Beth Brown said.

Experts say you should give your pet a bath if they've been in stagnant water. If you do have a concern about your pet, give your vet a call.