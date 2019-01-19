Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Veterinarian suicide rates

Veterinarians pour themselves into saving the pets we consider part of our families.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 11:38 AM
Posted By: Madalyn O'Neill

(CBS) - Veterinarians pour themselves into saving the pets we consider part of our families.

But research shows that these professionals are far more likely to die by suicide than the average American.

According to a CDC study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, male veterinarians are twice as likely to die by suicide that the average American. Female veterinarians are 3.5 times as likely.

The website Mighty Vet was recently launched to help veterinarians with the challenges they face.

The online group 'Not One More Vet' also offers support.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain to kick the weekend off, but changing to wintry weather fast.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Silver Birch assisted living facility

Image

Brazil and Clay City Orca Grants

Image

Local shelter works to keep animals safe in the cold

Image

SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council