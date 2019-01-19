Veterinarian suicide rates

(CBS) - Veterinarians pour themselves into saving the pets we consider part of our families.
But research shows that these professionals are far more likely to die by suicide than the average American.
According to a CDC study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, male veterinarians are twice as likely to die by suicide that the average American. Female veterinarians are 3.5 times as likely.
The website Mighty Vet was recently launched to help veterinarians with the challenges they face.
The online group 'Not One More Vet' also offers support.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
