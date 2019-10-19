Clear
Veterans use combat boots as canvas to share stories through art

Project in Her Boots is an annual event where women who have served and are currently serving in the military gather to turn combat boots into works of art.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Women are a vital part of the nation's military but they can often be overlooked. That's why a Wabash Valley woman is working to draw attention to their service while also offering them a way to express their experiences through art.

Project in Her Boots brings together women who have served and who are currently serving in the military. Saturday, veterans turned combat boots into beautiful displays of art.

Gwen Hicks started Project in Her Boots three years ago. Female veterans gather once a year to decorate combat boots. They can use whatever materials they'd like to create and share their stories. Hicks says it's important for all women to know there's no job in the military women aren't doing

"They're flying jets. They're commanding submarines. I mean, they're doing everything and women have been in the military ever since the revolutionary war and they've stepped up and served and they just don't get the acknowledgment that they so justly deserve," said Hicks.

The boots will be put on display. You can see them at places like Baesler's Market or Grand Traverse Pie Company on Veterans Day.

