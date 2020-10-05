Veterans invited to take part in 'Topping Out' event at the new Terre Haute VA Clinic location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Health Indiana will host a Topping Out event for the new Terre Haute VA Clinic.

Veterans are invited to be part of the event.

It will allow veterans to sign a beam for the facility. The VA Clinic will be used for primary care and mental health teams.

If you are a veteran and you are interested in signing the beam, the event takes place on Wednesday, October 14 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

It happens at the construction site, which is located at 5080 Bill Farr Drive.