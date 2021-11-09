Veterans, here's where you can get your hands on some (much deserved) freebies this Veterans Day

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Are you a veteran? If so, let News 10 start this story off by saying thank you!
Here's a look at some of the freebies you can get your hands on this upcoming Veterans Day.
Food and Drink freebies
- Casey's General Store - A free cup of coffee
- Denny's - From 5 A.M. to noon, all past and current service members will receive a free "Build Your Own Grandslam."
- Applebee's - All past and current service members will receive a free meal from a special menu.
- Bob Evan's - All past and current service members will receive a meal from a special menu.
- Dunkin' - All past and current service members will receive a free donut of their choice.
- Golden Corral - All past and current service members will receive a free meal from 5 P.M. to close.
- IHOP - All past and current service members will receive free red, white, and blue pancakes from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.
- Red Lobster - All past and current service members will receive a free appetizer or dessert.
- Wendy's - All past and current service members will receive a free breakfast combo meal.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - All past and current service members will receive a free 10 piece boneless wings and fries.
- Little Caeser's - All past and current service members will receive a free Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.
Other freebies
- Great Clips - All past and current service members will receive a free haircut or haircut voucher if you don't need one right now.
- Crew Carwash - From 7 A.M. to 9 P.M., Crew Carwash will give all past and current service members a free carwash.