'Veterans day isn't one day for us, it's the whole year...' Heritage Shelter Care gives veterans a place to call home

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – A lot of groups in the Wabash Valley are making a push to help Veterans in the area.

Especially, with Sunday being Veterans Day.

One nursing home in Illinois makes sure the veterans in its area have a place to call home.

Heritage Shelter Care is a care facility and it’s like many other care facilities.

Except most of the residents are veterans.

A lot of them had fallen on hard times before they found a home at Heritage.

“We don’t celebrate veterans day just one day a year. It’s every day,” Tina Midgett, the registered nurse for the facility said.

“I was in a bad automobile accident and went from hospital to hospital and I have to recuperate,” Ellen Kirk, United States Army Veteran said. “Then I had to start my life over and they have helped me to do that, one day at a time.”

Kirk is the only female veteran at Heritage.

She said no matter what branch, they each have one thing in common.

“There’s a lot of pride among veterans and we stood for each other and for this country,” Kirk said.

Some of the other veterans there may have found themselves homeless or without a job.

That’s when people at Heritage would step up to help those who have fought for our freedom.

“It’s really been an eye-opener for me to really see what our veterans have gone through,” Midgett said. “I thank them for letting me take care of them.”

The administrator there told me she will always do everything she can to fight for the people who fought for us first.

You can contact the shelter at (618) 563-4806.