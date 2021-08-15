Veterans Memorial Park honors 24 new veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans are being recognized for all of their sacrifice and hard work.

Today, 24 new granite bricks were added to Veterans Park over at Memorial Stadium.

These add to the 600 granite bricks already on the site.

In order to help beautify the area volunteers also replaced the wood with red brick.

Everything is done through donations, and the park has a few projects in the works.

These include the refurbishing of an ack-ack gun which will be put up in the northwest corner of the park, a tank for Brown and Wabash, and a fighter jet for the east end of the park.

Organizers say they are looking for all the donations they can get to help make these projects reality.

"Because we're trying to make this into a military park, for all our vets...for all our branches," Treasurer Larry Dietz said.

If you want to order a granite brick for a loved one click here.