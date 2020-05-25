Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute open for Memorial Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) The Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute was open to the public Monday.

This museum is usually only open on Saturdays.

Museum officials say it's important for families to be educated on our nation's history so, they opened for Memorial Day.

We don't want to repeat two World Wars, the Korean or Vietnam war, or the Gulf War so, it's important especially for the young kids to know what these men and women in uniform do and the sacrifice they made.

The museum is free to the public.

If you would like to visit it during closed hours you can schedule an apointment.