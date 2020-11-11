Veterans Day celebrations continue, and not just veterans celebrate today

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Covid-19 put a stop to many events honoring our local veterans, but not all of them. Veterans of Foreign Wars held a ceremony earlier today to thank those who served.

In previous years this ceremony happened right after the parade. That couldn't happen this year and the parade was canceled.

Everything happened outside the VFW at 12 and Eagle in Terre Haute. Masks were required and social distancing had to be followed. Even though different this year, organizers were still very happy to put it on.

Organizer Garri Knezevich said, "I'm grateful for my father's service, and I'm grateful for all veteran's services. Whether they served in wartime or peacetime. They did something that I didn't do. They signed on the dotted line to be the property of the u.S. Government and to possibly fight and lose their lives for this country."

Other veterans were telling us what this day meant for them. One veteran who served with the United States Navy said, "It brings back remembrances of the brothers and sisters that I had the privilege of serving with, and unfortunately some of those that didn't make it back."

Another veteran who served with the United States Army said today, "Just lets me know that we are not forgotten. Once a year at least we are going to make our voices heard again."

Many veterans were in attendance and so were people who wanted to celebrate. Today we spoke with David Ford, who was an attendee, about what Veterans Day means to him.

Ford said, "We need to stop and pay attention, and pay respect, to those who lost their lives, and are currently serving now, and the families as well because they serve too."

The reason this holiday is so close to Ford has to do with his family. His father gave his service in the United States Air Force, his father-in-law served in World War II, and his wife's grandfather served in World War I.

He said, "I didn't make the sacrifice, but my family members have. So, I'm grateful for that. And I need to do everything I can to keep that respect going. And this is the best way I know how."

At today's celebration, he wore his wif's grandfather's helmet and his own father's uniform.

David says he's happy to pay respect to veterans today and every other day.