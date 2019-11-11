Clear
'I know how much this means to Veterans and we couldn't let that go,' Veterans Day parade back on and bigger than ever

You came close to seeing the last of the Veterans Day parade but luckily you'll see it again Monday. After much debate, the parade will continue and organizers tell us it will be bigger than ever.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You came close to seeing the last of the Veterans Day parade but luckily you'll see it again Monday.

We told you before organizers saw a lack of interest which put the parade's future in jeopardy. On the other hand, it sparked a fight to keep it going. After much debate, the parade will continue and organizers tell us it will be bigger than ever.

"It's going to be the biggest parade we've seen in the past 40 to 50 years," said Michael Egy, member of the Loyal Veterans Battalion. 

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 3rd and Ohio Streets but the majority of the parade route is 4th and Wabash and 12th and Wabash. The parade will conclude at the VFW Post 972. 

The parade is a fun way to give back to those who put their lives on the line. Egy tells us it personally affected him when there was a chance it would be canceled.

"Devastated. I mean when we heard that it was going to be canceled I was personally devastated because I know how much this means to Veterans all around the community and we couldn't let that go," Egy explained.

So come on out to the parade and give thanks to the Veterans in our community. 

Following the parade, you'll hear from guest speakers and honorees. You can also indulge in beans and hot dogs!

