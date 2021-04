WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans Affairs agency is working to hear Hoosier veterans' opinions on healthcare.

There will be a virtual listening session next week.

Veterans can weigh in on several topics, including the perception of the quality of VA healthcare along with the condition and location of its facilities.

The session is on Thursday, April 21 from 9 am to 10:30 am. You can join by phone or computer.

Learn more about the session here.