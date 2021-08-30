Veteran suicide prevention - calling on the community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show from 2011 to 2015 the suicide rate in Vigo County rated among the top five in the state.

Lori Deyoung is the Vigo County Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator working with the VA to help put an end to veteran suicide.

This is through the Veterans Health Administration Suicide Prevention 2.0 Strategic Plan.

This plan serves as a unifying model from national to community levels for all community-based efforts to work together to help veterans feel connected and cared for.

Deyoung selected Vigo County as the pilot for this program for many reasons.

"These smaller, rural communities often have people who have lived their entire lives there...and now they're working and they're seeing first-hand people they've known all their lives struggle," Deyoung said.

The program looks to train the surrounding community on how to properly engage and empathize with veterans.

As well as informing them about which services are available.

Making veterans feel seen is crucial to their survival.

"Many of these service members do not feel understood, and so they struggle alone," Deyoung said.

"We've got to really improve the care connections and sense of connectedness in their home community."

Deyoung travels to Vigo County every Tuesday and says that community members are welcome to join the frequent coalition meetings whenever they would like.

It's important to educate yourself and communicate with your friends and family who are veterans about the resources meant for them.

The Veteran Crisis Line is also available 24/7.

That number is (877) 436-9759.