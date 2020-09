TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Doctors are urging people to get their flu shots this year especially because of the pandemic.

In Terre Haute Veteran Health Indiana is offering free flu shots for Veterans.

The first drive-thru clinic started yesterday.

Staff say they want to keep vets healthy.

If you missed out yesterday more dates are available

September 23 & 30

October 7, 14, 21, & 28

November 4 & 18

Times are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 each day.