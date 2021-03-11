Veteran Health Indiana Offers COVID-19 Vaccine at Community VA Clinics in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Veteran Health Indiana will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the single-dose Janssen vaccine the week of March 15, 2021, at Bloomington, Indy West, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Terre Haute, Wakeman, and West Lafayette VA Clinics.

Veterans age 18 and older who are enrolled in VA health care can call 317-988-4899, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to schedule a vaccine appointment at their local community VA clinic or at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center. Walk-in appointments are not currently available. Only the Janssen vaccine will be offered at the clinics.

“After many months, we are thrilled the Janssen vaccine is now available to offer at our community VA clinics,” said Director Laura Ruzick. “Because the vaccine only requires normal refrigeration, this facilitates distribution in the more rural areas of Indiana.”

In clinical trials in the United States, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 72% efficacy in preventing confirmed moderate to severe COVID-19 cases and 85% efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 disease 28 days after it was administered.

To enroll in VA health care, new patients should contact the Indianapolis VA Medical Center’s Health Benefits Unit at 317-988-4310 or enroll on-line at https://www.va.gov/health-care/.

Visit VA’s website link at www.va.gov/health/ or www.indianapolis.va.gov for COVID-19 and VA health care resources.