Clear

‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow

Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 12:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear the crisis will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over Thanksgiving and avoid people who don’t live with them.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to see a climbing death toll ... and that’s a horrific and tragic place to be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s going to be a very dark couple of weeks.”

November’s toll was far lower than the 60,699 recorded in April but perilously close to the next-highest total of almost 42,000 in May, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths had dropped to just over 20,000 in June after states closed many businesses and ordered people to stay at home.

The fast-deteriorating situation is particularly frustrating because vaccine distribution could begin within weeks, Michaud said.

At Mercy Hospital Springfield in Missouri, a mobile morgue that was acquired in 2011 after a tornado ripped through nearby Joplin and killed about 160 people has been put into use again. On Sunday it held two bodies until funeral home workers could arrive.

At the Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, burials are up by about one-third this year compared with last year, and the cremated remains of about 20 people are sitting in storage while their families wait for a safer time to hold memorial services. The dead include a husband and wife in their 80s who succumbed to COVID-19 five days apart.

“You want to be safe at the gravesite so you don’t have to do another graveside service” for another family member, said Richard Lay, Bellefontaine Cemetery’s vice president.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis-St. Paul saw a 40% increase in the number of pages dedicated to paid obituaries in November, largely because of COVID-19, a spokesman said. By Nov. 29, the newspaper had 11 pages of obituaries, compared with about half that many on a typical Sunday.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, the National Guard trucked in cots, medical supplies, tables and other items needed to operate a 250-bed field hospital in the event the state’s medical centers become overwhelmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhode Island opened two field hospitals with more than 900 beds combined. The state’s regular hospitals reached their coronavirus capacity on Monday. New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak earlier in the year, reopened a field hospital last week on Staten Island. Wisconsin has a field hospital in West Allis ready to take overflow patients. A Nevada hospital has added hospital bed capacity in an adjacent parking garage.

“Hospitals all around the country are worried on a day-to-day basis about their capacity ... and we’re not really even into winter season and we haven’t seen the impact of Thanksgiving travel and Thanksgiving gatherings,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Full Coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
The number of hospital beds is just one concern. Many hospitals are scrambling to find enough staff to care for patients as the virus surges almost everywhere at once, Adalja said.

“You can’t just say we’ll have doctors and nurses from other states come because those other states are also dealing with COVID patients,” he said.

The virus is blamed for over 268,000 deaths and more than 13.5 million confirmed infections in the United States. A record 96,000 people were in the hospital with the virus in the U.S. as of Monday. The U.S. is seeing on average more than 160,000 new cases per day and almost 1,470 deaths — equal to what the country was witnessing in mid-May.

State and local officials also are responding with shutdowns, curfews, quarantines and mask mandates.

California officials said the state could see a tripling of hospitalizations by Christmas and is considering stay-home orders for areas with the highest case rates. Los Angeles County already has told its 10 million residents to stay home.

In Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt declared Thursday a day of prayer and fasting as the state’s confirmed coronavirus infections neared 200,000. State health authorities Tuesday reported a one-day high of over 1,700 hospitalizations.

Stitt, who tested positive for the virus in July, has donated plasma to help other patients recover and said he will do it again.

“I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan, and Hollingsworth from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press writers Alan Clendenning in Phoenix; David Caruso and Jeff McMillan in New York City; and Juliet Williams in San Francisco contributed to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

This Wabash Valley hospital says they are struggling with staffing as staffers go into quarantine

Image

Animal shelters taking a hit due to COVID-19, why they're asking for the community to step in

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Nearing maple syrup season

Image

Art Spaces to host a virtual tour of the best artwork in the Wabash Valley

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Wabash Valley Classic Draw

Image

TH North Mooresville

Image

West Vigo Owen Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 738846

Reported Deaths: 13131
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3107226695
DuPage47179797
Will40092567
Lake38073641
Kane32533472
Winnebago19376264
Madison14832262
McHenry14655159
St. Clair13762262
Champaign1103060
Sangamon10383103
Peoria9446135
Kankakee8836104
Rock Island8750140
McLean871159
Tazewell7094109
Macon6669135
Kendall649549
LaSalle6274139
DeKalb516048
Adams483850
Vermilion405754
Boone399833
Whiteside3808121
Williamson371783
Clinton338061
Coles336959
Ogle292341
Knox289068
Grundy288221
Effingham286022
Jackson275236
Henry274615
Marion255854
Stephenson250936
Macoupin232120
Livingston231229
Randolph230526
Morgan224339
Bureau216344
Monroe212647
Franklin210926
Lee204636
Jefferson194159
Christian191443
Woodford183929
Fayette181231
Logan178416
Iroquois174427
McDonough160942
Fulton151013
Shelby140726
Douglas138516
Jersey132024
Union120928
Montgomery118919
Crawford115013
Saline113327
Perry112828
Warren112022
Lawrence111812
Jo Daviess109418
Bond108610
Carroll108425
Pike104127
Cass99223
Hancock98114
Moultrie92910
Wayne92533
Clay87321
Greene85031
Edgar84315
Richland81819
Clark81520
Piatt8085
Ford78124
Mercer77311
Mason74922
Johnson7376
Washington7262
Jasper67511
White63910
De Witt63718
Cumberland63116
Massac6103
Wabash6088
Menard4861
Pulaski4382
Marshall4216
Hamilton3993
Brown3305
Henderson2991
Schuyler2901
Stark2744
Alexander2652
Calhoun2620
Putnam2500
Scott2440
Edwards2283
Gallatin1963
Unassigned1880
Hardin1601
Pope1051
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 344373

Reported Deaths: 5864
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46886885
Lake29643475
Allen19836332
Elkhart18265242
St. Joseph18122242
Hamilton14617175
Vanderburgh10672129
Tippecanoe964833
Porter903491
Johnson7267175
Hendricks6961162
Vigo6513103
Monroe582653
Madison5580124
Clark554881
Delaware5299107
LaPorte5100101
Kosciusko491745
Howard390578
Bartholomew361665
Warrick353673
Wayne351190
Floyd341978
Marshall323348
Cass315832
Grant309052
Hancock297662
Noble278949
Boone270356
Henry268740
Dubois257432
Jackson247834
Dearborn244232
Morgan244144
Gibson211130
Shelby208659
Knox199922
Clinton197723
DeKalb197638
Lawrence197549
Wabash187523
Adams184524
Miami183117
Daviess170345
Montgomery164329
Jasper162013
Fayette161735
Steuben160815
Ripley160621
Harrison159624
LaGrange154033
Whitley152316
White143624
Huntington142810
Decatur140745
Putnam140629
Wells139233
Randolph136823
Clay136626
Jefferson134716
Posey131618
Scott120723
Greene114553
Jay110415
Sullivan107718
Jennings100415
Starke99126
Spencer9418
Fulton92019
Fountain8978
Perry87721
Washington8658
Franklin78427
Carroll76913
Orange73928
Vermillion7069
Owen6879
Parke6636
Tipton65627
Rush6198
Newton60813
Blackford60114
Pike55220
Pulaski47018
Benton4113
Brown3945
Martin3836
Crawford3301
Union2962
Switzerland2745
Warren2683
Ohio2467
Unassigned0266