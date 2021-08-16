Versiti Blood Center of Indiana Issues Emergency Plea for Donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is in critical need of blood donations and you can help.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency plea on blood donations.

Versiti tells News 10 there is less than a day’s supply on Indiana shelves; blood types O-negative and O-positive are most needed.

“The current blood supply is dire. We urgently need support from the public to ensure that Indiana hospitals have the blood they need to treat patients,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.

"We ask that anyone who can donate blood to do so, and that schools, businesses and other organizations consider hosting a mobile blood drive to support blood collection in their communities. Every donation truly matters.” Waxman concludes.

Versiti also shares that its mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year.

This is linked to the strain put on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Versiti tells News 10 in order to maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across its footprint, with more than 2,300 needed in Indiana.

In the Wabash Valley, you can donate today!

You can go to 2021 S. Third Street, Terre Haute, Indiana.

If you're outside of the Wabash Valley, Versiti has five other locations you can go to to help the shortage.

INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.

FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road

CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South

LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or find a blood drive in your community, call 1-317-916-5150 or click here.

About donating and qualifications:

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To help ensure donor safety, everyone entering a Versiti facility must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations practice social distancing and closely adhere to FDA and CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols.