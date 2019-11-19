Vermillion and Parke Counties receive $60,000 state grant

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana State Soil Conservation Board awarded around $1 million throughout the state to go towards the Clean Water Indiana program.

14 grants were distributed across the state with that money.

The Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District is one of those recipients. Vermillion County is partnering with Parke County on this grant. The two counties will receive $60,000. This money will fund a soil health consultant for farmers for the next three years. This position originated in 2017 through this grant. The soil health consultant works with farmers in both counties to implement or refine conservation practices on their farms.

“So by using some of these conservation practices, it helps keep the soil in place. It helps keep the nutrients in place so their [farmers] crops can use whatever they’re putting on, and they’re not essentially sending money down the river, I guess you can say,” Eric Shideler, Director of the Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District, said.

Shideler told News 10 part of the grant also focuses on establishing a network between farmers in both counties. Local growers will have the opportunity to attend roundtable discussions and learn from each other.