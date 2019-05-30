Vermillion County teen to build veterans memorial wall for Eagle Scout project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County student is working on a project to honor those who fought for our country.

Peyton Wood is working on his Eagle Scout Service Leadership Project.

Peyton chose to make a memorial wall for veterans.

The wall will be made out of bricks with the names of past and current service men and women.

It will go near the current flagpoles near the South Vermillion High School football field.

"I feel like the veterans deserve so much more credit than they get. They deserve all the credit in the world because they sacrifice so much for us. They sacrifice their time with family, their lives...and they deserve to be recognized," Peyton told us.

