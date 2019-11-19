Clear

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Tuesday night, Vermillion County Commissioners held a public meeting to hear about concerns for the new jail project.

Nov 19, 2019
Sarah Lehman

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- More and more counties around the state of Indiana are discussing building or expanding on their current jails.

Some counties have already solidified their plans while others are still working on theirs.

Vermillion County is one of those places still working out the kinks in their plan.

"It's all a tap dance and when you're overcrowded that tap dance gets a little faster and more prolonged," Mike Phelps, Vermillion County Sheriff said. 

The Vermillion County jail has been under capacity 43 days out of the entire year. The rest of the time they were overcrowded. That's according to Phelps.

In 2017 the County was cited for being overcrowded 3 years in a row.
Now, the sheriff, county council, and county commissioners are working together to come up with an idea to fix the problem.

"I'm just hoping to have space to be able to do something I don't care if they build a new facility or if they add on and renovate," Phelps said.

Vermillion County Jail has a lot more problems than just overcrowding. A lot of their facilities are old and outdated.

"This place is alive 24/7 it's not like your home or you go to bed at a certain time or you go to work," he said. "That place runs the same 24/7. Nothing shuts off."

But when it all comes down to it, to Phelps it's about protecting and serving. Whether that's people outside the jail or those inside.

"People don't want to look at it that way, but they are still human beings and we're going to do everything in our power to keep them safe inside the facility also," he said.

The county still has to vote on what they're going to do. Whether that be expanding on the jail, or building a new one.

The county would pay for the jail by using the local income tax. That has already been raised, but only .25% of what was raised will be used to help build the jail. The other revenue from the tax is going to other things like fixing roads and sidewalks.

