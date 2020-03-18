VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County, Indiana has made the decision to close all county offices to the public.
The health department is the only exception.
The public can only enter the courthouse if they have an appointment for essential business.
They will be escorted through the building for that appointment.
Related Content
- Vermillion County shuts down government offices
- Vermillion County Election Results
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
- Vermillion County fair activities underway
- Vermillion County Sheriff's Office gearing up for new stop sticks
- Trump says ‘no problem’ shutting government, dismaying GOP
- The city of Washington shuts down all government buildings
- Students immersed in county government
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County
Scroll for more content...