Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an elementary student

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County school health aide is facing theft charges after she is accused of stealing medicine from a student.
Indiana State Police says 40-year-old Lydia Stevens, from Terre Haute, took prescription medication from a Van Duyn Elementary School student.
She was charged with two counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
