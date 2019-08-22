Clear

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an elementary student

A Vermillion County school health aide is facing theft charges after she is accused of stealing medicine from a student.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County school health aide is facing theft charges after she is accused of stealing medicine from a student.

Indiana State Police says 40-year-old Lydia Stevens, from Terre Haute, took prescription medication from a Van Duyn Elementary School student.

She was charged with two counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

