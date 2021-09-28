Vermillion County pursuit leads to one man behind bars

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County Deputies make an arrest Tuesday after a brief police chase in Clinton, Indiana.
Deputies say John Evans, 53, of Clinton, Indiana was arrested after a chase ended on South 5th and South 6th Streets in Clinton.
Evans failed field sobriety testing that showed a blood alchol content level of 0.24%.
Evans was also charged with:
-Driving while License Suspended with a Prior Conviction within 10 years
- Reckless Driving
-Endangerment
-Resisting Law Enforcement (vehicle Level 6 Felony)
-and other traffic related charges.