Vermillion County pursuit leads to one man behind bars

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County Deputies make an arrest Tuesday after a brief police chase in Clinton, Indiana.

Deputies say John Evans, 53, of Clinton, Indiana was arrested after a chase ended on South 5th and South 6th Streets in Clinton.

Evans failed field sobriety testing that showed a blood alchol content level of 0.24%.

Evans was also charged with:

-Driving while License Suspended with a Prior Conviction within 10 years

- Reckless Driving

-Endangerment

-Resisting Law Enforcement (vehicle Level 6 Felony)

-and other traffic related charges.