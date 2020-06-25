Vermillion County officials introducing at home water test for residents

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI)-Many of us head to the sink for water.

That's exactly why Vermillion County leaders want to help make sure a small test keeps your water as safe and healthy as possible.

There could be many things in your water that you might not know about.

"Active cultures of bacteria, high levels of nitrates or unwanted metals floating around in the water that could cause harm," said Eric Shideler. He's the Conservation Director for the Vermillion County Soil and Waste Conservation District.

If you consume some of these things, they could lead to health problems.

Thankfully, Shideler said there's a way you can make sure this doesn't happen.

Shideler said your water needs care just like everything else in the house.

The county runs tests on well water.

They take samples send them to a lab and send the results back to you.

The county is introducing a program so you can do yourself.

Starting July 1, they'll be offering at-home kits so you can test your water on your own.

You can pick the kits up from the Soil and Water Conservation District Office or in the Vermillion County Public Library in Newport.

Shideler told News 10 it's good to be prepared and take action before it's too late.

"You may have a contaminated sample that looks like and smells perfectly fine. You change your air filter, you check the batteries in your smoke alarm. Why not check your well and make sure it's ok too," said Shideler.