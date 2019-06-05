VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a local couple that was seriously injured in a crash.
A Terre Haute man is fighting for his life, while his wife is trying to recover from her injuries after a motorcycle crash in Vermillion County.
It happened on Tuesday night, just after 9:00 on State Road 63 and County Road 1780 South.
Police say Danny Joe Smith, Jr. and his wife Rachel were heading south when a deer ran out in front of them.
Witnesses told police Danny swerved to miss the deer, losing control of his motorcycle before it flipped over.
Danny was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Rachel was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries
- Driver cited after Vermillion County motorcycle crash results in serious injuries
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
- Two seriously injured after motorcycle hits deer
- Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute
- One hurt in crash involving bicycle in downtown Terre Haute
- No injuries reported after minor accident involving a train in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Terre Haute fire leaves four families displaced
- Two children airlifted after Vermillion County crash