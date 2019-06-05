Clear

Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a local couple that was seriously injured in a crash.

A Terre Haute man is fighting for his life, while his wife is trying to recover from her injuries after a motorcycle crash in Vermillion County.

It happened on Tuesday night, just after 9:00 on State Road 63 and County Road 1780 South.

Police say Danny Joe Smith, Jr. and his wife Rachel were heading south when a deer ran out in front of them.

Witnesses told police Danny swerved to miss the deer, losing control of his motorcycle before it flipped over.

Danny was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Rachel was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

