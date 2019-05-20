Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mentoring program is receiving recognition for building a stronger community.

The National Association of Counties has announced its 2019 Achievement Awards.

The Commissioners' Mentoring Program in Vermillion County took home the top spot in one category.

It was in the Civic Education and Public Information category.

It is a program that allows high school students to shadow elected office-holders at the courthouse.

Students also perform honorary duties in a commissioner meeting.

The goal is to teach students about local government and promote civic engagement.