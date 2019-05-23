Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mentoring program is receiving honors for strengthing the community.

We've told you before about the Vermillion County Commissioner's Mentoring Program.

It has been recognized with the 'Achievement Award.'

The National Association of Counties, or NACO, gives away awards in 18 different categories.

The program was recognized for being the best in civic education and public information.

"I think the program really opens the door for you to go out in the community an make a difference," Kaden Kilgore, a senior at North Vermillion High School said.

The program also received an award at the state level in 2017.

NACO will recognize the award-winning counties at an awards luncheon in July in Nevada.