Vermillion County man pointed a gun at a student and school bus, police allege

A Cayuga man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a student and a school bus in Vermillion County.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a student and a school bus in Vermillion County.

On Thursday, North Vermillion High School told police about an incident at the intersection of 4th and Poplar Streets in Cayuga.

They say 23-year-old Nicholas Lamb pointed a gun at a student and a school bus at a bus stop.

During the investigation, police learned the gun involved was a BB gun.

He reportedly later admitted to pointing it at the student and bus.

During a search of his home, officials say they found paraphernalia and an 'illegal substance.'

Lamb was on parole for previous offenses.

He was arrested on charges of pointing a firearm, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail on no bond.

