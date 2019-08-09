Vermillion County man pointed a gun at a student and school bus, police allege

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a student and a school bus in Vermillion County.
On Thursday, North Vermillion High School told police about an incident at the intersection of 4th and Poplar Streets in Cayuga.
They say 23-year-old Nicholas Lamb pointed a gun at a student and a school bus at a bus stop.
During the investigation, police learned the gun involved was a BB gun.
He reportedly later admitted to pointing it at the student and bus.
During a search of his home, officials say they found paraphernalia and an 'illegal substance.'
Lamb was on parole for previous offenses.
He was arrested on charges of pointing a firearm, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail on no bond.
