Vermillion County man gets high and crashes into Burger King, police allege

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga man was arrested after crashing his truck into a Burger King.

It happened around 11:00 Wednesday night.

Police say 20-year-old Tyler Dickerson drove his truck into the Burger King at McClure's Gas Station in Cayuga.

The building received significant damage.

Officers later learned Dickerson and his passenger had been smoking marijuana before the crash.

Dickerson was arrested and booked into the Vermillion County Jail on a $9,000 bond.