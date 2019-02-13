Vermillion County man denied he was the driver of a single vehicle crash, police say they found the keys in his pocket

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A single-vehicle crash in Vermillion County landed a man in jail when police say he was driving drunk.

It happened on Saturday night near 1850 South and County Road 350 East.

When police arrived on the scene they found 30-year-old Andrew Robinson walking away from a crashed truck.

Robinson told police he didn't have any connection to the crash.

After searching him, however, police said they found the truck's keys in his pocket.

Officers learned the truck belonged to a friend of Robinson's.

Police say Robinson showed signs of impairment and consented to a chemical test.

Those results were .20%.

Robinson was arrested and is currently in the Vermillion County Jail on a $10,000 bond.