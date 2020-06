VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is in jail after he was charged with drugging and raping a 15-year-old.

Police arrested 19-year-old Robert Chapman, Jr.

Officers received a call about an unresponsive female Monday morning at a Cayuga home.

Police believe Chapman gave the 15-year-old alcohol and then sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incident happened at Chapman's home.

No court date has been set.