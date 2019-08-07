Vermillion County man charged with crimes against a 12-year-old

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges for crimes against children.

Indiana State Police started an investigation into 53-year-old Leonard Beebe, of Hillsdale back in April.

That was after they received information from the Connecticut State Police alleging Beebe exploited a 12-year-old female.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Beebe.

He turned himself into the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office and has since bonded out.

He was charged with one count of child exploitation.