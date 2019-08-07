VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges for crimes against children.
Indiana State Police started an investigation into 53-year-old Leonard Beebe, of Hillsdale back in April.
That was after they received information from the Connecticut State Police alleging Beebe exploited a 12-year-old female.
After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Beebe.
He turned himself into the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office and has since bonded out.
He was charged with one count of child exploitation.
Related Content
- Vermillion County man charged with crimes against a 12-year-old
- Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
- Vermillion County fair activities underway
- Crime Stoppers: Vigo County man wanted on drug charges
- Vermillion Co. Deputies arrest man on trespassing and drug charges
- Vermillion County man charged after police accuse him of stabbing another man
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Three facing drug-related charges in Vermillion County
Scroll for more content...